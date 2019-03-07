ChiMayor19—Episode 4: Ending Austerity For Chicago Public Schools

Members of the Chicago Teachers Union rally in the Chicago Loop in 2015 ahead of a contract renegotiation. (Photo by Aaron Cynic)

In conjunction with reporting from journalist Aaron Cynic on the Chicago mayoral election, Shadowproof is producing a limited podcast series, “#ChiMayor19,” featuring Aaron.

A new episode will be posted after each of Aaron’s reports on issues, which grassroots groups believe candidates for mayor must address if they are elected.

The fourth episode in the series is on the resentment toward Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s education policies that led Chicago to send two candidates to a runoff election who have repudiated Emanuel’s agenda to various degree during their campaigns. It ties in to Aaron’s report published on February 28.

During the conversation with Aaron, he recounts how Emanuel shut down 50-plus schools in black and brown neighborhoods and the resentment that created in communities. He highlights the Chicago teachers strike and other education justice activism that occurred.

Later, Aaron addresses the trauma that residents feel when their schools are closed and notes part of the fight for education justice will involve a push for an elected school board in Chicago.

If you appreciate Aaron’s journalism, please donate to help us fund his reporting on the Chicago mayoral election.