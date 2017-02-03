Shadowproof

The Dissenter
Trump’s Muslim Ban Is Test Of What System Will Normalize: Interview With Jamil Dakwar
Hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola are joined by Jamil Dakwar, the director of the ACLU’s Human Rights Program. Dakwar addresses how the Muslim ban signed by President Donald Trump has been applied. He highlights the issues involved in arguing the executive order is discriminatory and unconstitutional. He also outlines
One Week After Trump Signed Muslim Ban, Multiple Restraining Orders Are In Effect
One week after President Trump banned refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, multiple federal courts have issued restraining orders.
New CIA Deputy Director Briefly Ran Black Site In Thailand Where Detainees Were Waterboarded
Gina Haspel, who once ran a CIA secret prison in Thailand where at least two detainees were waterboarded, was selected to be the agency’s deputy director.
House Hearing On Whistleblower Protection Highlights Trump’s Illegal Gag Orders
Members of Congress called attention to Trump administration directives that create chilling effect against whistleblowers.