FIGHT BACK AGAINST TRUMP’S MUSLIM BAN:

Shadowproof journalist Roqayah Chamseddine is collecting stories from people directly impacted by Trump’s Muslim ban.

With a one-time donation or monthly subscription, you can fund these important profiles to build empathy and help resist Trump’s dangerous expansion of repressive policies.

The Dissenter

March against the Muslim ban in Washington, DC, on January 29| Photo by Stephen Melkisethian
05 Feb 2017

Trump’s Muslim Ban Is Test Of What System Will Normalize: Interview With Jamil Dakwar

Hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola are joined by Jamil Dakwar, the director of the ACLU’s Human Rights Program. Dakwar addresses how the Muslim ban signed by President Donald Trump has been applied. He highlights the issues involved in arguing the executive order is discriminatory and unconstitutional. He also outlines

Photo by Geoff Livingston (geoliv) on Flickr.
03 Feb 2017

One Week After Trump Signed Muslim Ban, Multiple Restraining Orders Are In Effect

One week after President Trump banned refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, multiple federal courts have issued restraining orders.

Victims of Torture (Image: Lance Page / t r u t h o u t; Adapted: just.LucC, Hayley Austin)
02 Feb 2017

New CIA Deputy Director Briefly Ran Black Site In Thailand Where Detainees Were Waterboarded

Gina Haspel, who once ran a CIA secret prison in Thailand where at least two detainees were waterboarded, was selected to be the agency’s deputy director.

Photo from House Oversight and Government Reform Committee live stream
01 Feb 2017

House Hearing On Whistleblower Protection Highlights Trump’s Illegal Gag Orders

Members of Congress called attention to Trump administration directives that create chilling effect against whistleblowers.

Prison Protest

Protesters gather outside of GEO Group's immigration detention center in Aurora, Colorado (Justin Valas on Flickr)
02 Feb 2017

Trump Executive Orders Expand Mass Incarceration Of Immigrants

President Donald Trump issued two executive orders on January 25 that will most likely contribute to the mass incarceration of immigrants in the United States. One, titled Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements, is best known for its provisions to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. But it

A seclusion unit in a special education room at Grant Wood Elementary School in Iowa. Photo from state complaint filed by Coralville Law Firm.
31 Jan 2017

Iowa Department Of Education Faces Complaint Over Seclusion Rooms For Special Needs Students

In December 2016, Iowa attorney Mary Richard filed a complaint with the state’s Department of Education opposing the use of seclusion units in schools. The units are located within special education classrooms and used to hold children with autism and other disorders in “time-out.” The seclusion units are generally built of plywood, measuring six by six

MCC New York (Photo from Federal Bureau Of Prisons website)
24 Jan 2017

Jailed Activist Pens Letter To Justice Department On MCC New York’s Squalid Conditions

A jailed activist, who faces felony charges for a digital sit-in against the Boston Children’s Hospital website, has written a letter from the Metropolitan Correctional Center calling attention to what he describes as appalling conditions inside the facility. The letter was addressed to officials at the Justice Department, the Federal

Photo by msppmoore
14 Jan 2017

Angola Prisoner Retaliated Against For Speaking To Journalist Sues Prison Officials

An incarcerated man at the Angola Prison in Louisiana sued prison officials for throwing him in solitary confinement and denying him due process in retaliation for speaking to a journalist at the local Baton Rouge Advocate. William Kissinger, imprisoned at Angola for over 27 years, should be considered a “model prisoner”

Photo by MyFuture.com
05 Jan 2017

How Corrections Officers Control Supply And Demand For Contraband Phones In Prisons

Corrections departments conduct searches and introduce policies to diminish contraband, but such efforts arguably play a role in preserving the market.

(Image: Jared Rodriguez/Truthout)
02 Jan 2017

Mississippi Private Prison Neglected Problems After Deadly Riot

A recently released Department of Justice audit found a Mississippi private prison—which holds over 2,500 immigrant prisoners, most of whom are Mexican nationals—failed to remedy serious problems with staffing and living conditions that led to a deadly riot in 2012. According to the audit [PDF], the Adams County Correctional Center suffered from chronic under-staffing

The Bullpen

Photo by Michael Fleshman (fleshmanpix) on Flickr.
26 Jan 2017

Repealing Obamacare: The Push To Eliminate The Individual Mandate

The Trump team has made it clear they are going after the highly unpopular individual mandate in the Affordable Care Act.

"Diplomacy in an Era of Disruption" - Conversation with Secretary John Kerry and Tom Friedman on the opening day of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Photo by U.S. Embassy Bern/ Eric Bridiers on Flickr.
25 Jan 2017

Davos: Panicked IMF Head Calls For Wealth Redistribution To Stop Populism

At this year’s World Economic Forum, political and corporate elites recognized populism was on the rise and that increasingly people rebuked their project.

Donald Trump swearing in ceremony (Source: White House)
23 Jan 2017

Setback For Neoliberalism: Trump Dumps TPP, Will Renegotiate NAFTA

President Donald Trump reportedly signed executive orders that will remove the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and start a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). It increases the possibility that the Trump administration will deliver a fatal blow to neoliberal globalization. That such actions came

Photo by Rainforest Action Network
18 Jan 2017

Report: Eight Men Own As Much Wealth As Poorest Half Of The World

A report from Oxfam International shows eight men own as much wealth as the poorest 3.6 billion people in the world. Oxfam says new data from India and China suggests previous estimates of global wealth concentration credited the poorest half of the world with too much wealth. The report is

Reince Priebus (Photo by Ronald Woan)
16 Jan 2017

Trump’s Chief Of Staff Promises To Keep Entitlements But Obamacare Plan Unknown

President-elect Donald Trump’s chief of staff Reince Priebus says there are no plans to cut Social Security or Medicare. This was Trump’s position throughout the Republican primaries and general election. But Priebus was less blunt on whether the expansion of Medicaid brought by the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) would

Martin Luther King gestures with his hands as he speaks at a press conference on November 6, 1964. (Wikimedia Commons / Library of Congress / New York World-Telegram and the Sun Newspaper Photograph Collection)
16 Jan 2017

The Revolutionary Socialism Of Martin Luther King Jr.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the establishment (and their media) like to celebrate MLK’s love of imperial America and centrist economic doctrine. The symbol celebrated bares little resemblance to the actual man and his ideas. There is a reason the FBI orchestrated a well-resourced campaign to destroy King that

Sharp Edges

Protesters speak out against Trump's Muslim ban at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL. Photo by Kevin Gosztola.
01 Feb 2017

Exposing The True Impact Of Trump’s Muslim Ban

Donate to fund Roqayah Chamseddine’s profiles of refugees, dual citizens, U.S. residents, and citizens impacted by Trump’s Muslim Ban.

Dulles International Airport (VA) Muslim Ban Protest (Photo by Geoff Livingston)
29 Jan 2017

Iraqi Green Card Holder Afraid Trump’s Muslim Ban Will Force Him To Return To Iraq

Not long into his campaign, President Donald Trump stood before a roaring crowd and called for a “complete and total shutdown” of all Muslims entering the United States. At the time, multiple polls showed a disturbing trend—that a substantive number of Americans supported a moratorium on Muslim immigration. Late January

Eugene Puryear speaks at the one year anniversary of the killing of Mike Brown by police officer Darren Wilson. Photo by Elvert Brown.
25 Jan 2017

Delete Your Account — Episode 34: Socialism And Liberation

Kumars and Roqayah speak with Eugene Puryear, an organizer and founding member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Women's March on Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mobilus In Mobili)
22 Jan 2017

Women’s March Transcends Elite Feminism To Make Resounding Statement

The Women’s March on Washington—and the nearly 700 sister marches across the country born in solidarity—took place on January 21, the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. In eight of the largest cities in the United States, at least 2.6 million people marched and rallied. There were countless

Neera Tanden (left), David Brock (right)
19 Jan 2017

Clinton Democrats In No Position To Call Themselves ‘The Resistance’

While Democrats marinated in the unverifiable news of President-elect Donald Trump’s “golden shower” dossier, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders put forward an amendment, which called for the establishment of a “deficit-neutral reserve fund” to “lower prescription drug prices for Americans by importing drugs from Canada. It was rejected, 52

Logo for the Democratic Socialists of America
18 Jan 2017

Delete Your Account — Episode 33: Building For Socialism

Roqayah and Kumars talk to two organizers from the Democratic Socialists of America, or DSA, the largest socialist organization in the United States.

The Next Cold War

Avdiivka Coke Plant in Donetsk, Ukraine. 2012. (By MOs810)
03 Feb 2017

Ukraine’s “Creeping Offensive”; Houthi Missile Attack; Trump Threatens Iran, Sends USS Cole; Oil Goes Up

Ukraine’s “creeping offensive” brought flare ups on front lines. Houthi missile hit Saudi frigate off the coast of Yemen. Saudis claimed suicide boats, like the AQ attack on USS Cole. Trump blamed Iran, sent Cole to Aden. And more in our global news roundup…   SOUTHCOM Venezuela: Maduro Empowers His Vice President _ Venezuelan

National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Still image from White House live stream of press briefing.
02 Feb 2017

Trump Administration Claims To ‘Officially Put Iran On Notice,’ Iran Rebukes

Donald Trump and his team have displayed a severe cognitive dissonance when it comes to their approach to the world.

MV-22 Osprey aircraft aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer. (U.S. Navy/Seaman Veronica Mammina)
30 Jan 2017

Safe Zones? Trump Executive Orders; US Special Forces Raid in Yemen.

President Donald Trump’s new executive orders result in protests and questions about safe zones. A SEAL Team 6 raid in Yemen leaves many civilians dead and a crashed MV-22 Osprey. And more in our global war news roundup…   SOCOM Yemen: SEAL Team 6 Raid on AQAP Headquarters in Central

President Donald Trump speaks to the CIA. Still from White House livestream.
26 Jan 2017

Trump Purges State Department, Is CIA Next?

If President Trump’s State Department purge is any indication, expect him to clean house at the CIA too.

CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou | Screen shot from video of press conference at National Press Club by paulydc
25 Jan 2017

Around The Empire-Episode 6: Inside The CIA’s War With Trump Feat. John Kiriakou

Dan and Joanne interview former CIA officer and whistleblower John Kiriakou about the ongoing tensions between the CIA and President Donald Trump.

Donald J. Trump walks out to be sworn in as America's 45th President (White House)
24 Jan 2017

Trump Presidency & Bombing Begins; Pentagon Denies Coordinating With Russia; Syrian Rebels Clash

Trump presidency (& bombing) begins. US-led coalition coordinating with Russia or not? Syrian rebel infighting, Astana peace talks, and more in our war news round up…   CENTCOM Syria: Russian Military Claims Coordination With US Coalition, Pentagon Denies _ On Monday, AP reported: “BREAKING: Russian Defense Ministry says its warplanes

Beyond Satire

Screen shot from C-SPAN broadcast of President Donald Trump's Black History Month event
01 Feb 2017

Donald Trump Remembered Some Black People For Black History Month

Read President Donald Trump’s remarks at a Black History Month event with African Americans.

Screen shot from Kickstarter page for the "Paul Ryan: The Magazine" project
30 Jan 2017

Creators Of ‘Paul Ryan: The Magazine’ Discuss Their Satirical Project

Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is both a media darling, who positions himself as a leader that can temper President Donald Trump’s extremism, and an embodiment of much of Ayn Rand’s most destructive ideology, who is eager to carry out the agenda of the Koch Brothers. He is

cabinetofterror
15 Jan 2017

Trump’s Cabinet Of Terror: Let Us Explain To You What These Foul Creatures Really Think

We watched or combed through the transcript of every confirmation hearing for Donald Trump’s cabinet picks this past week to bring you this explainer that is sure to make your knees buckle and induce nausea. This is not for the faint of liberal hearts. Here are the views of each

0
Photo by Kevin Gosztola.
05 Jan 2017

Introducing Beyond Satire

I am pleased to announce the launch of Shadowproof’s “Beyond Satire” section. Shadowproof launched as an independent press organization that aspires to support a range of work from freelance journalists, but I always knew at some point there would be expansions to complement our journalistic work and give the organization

Trump Tower. Photo by m01229 on Flickr.
05 Jan 2017

Trump’s Lawyers Had Part Of A Book Cut Because It Detailed His Encounters With Women

President Donald Trump’s legal team threatened to make life unbearable for the authors if they included these incredibly shocking revelations.

Photo by Kristopher Harris
25 Oct 2016

That Tweet Of Clinton Showing Off Her Cubs Fandom, Explained

Clinton’s press secretary tweeted a photo of her reacting to the Cubs, as they beat the Dodgers to make it to the World Series for the first time in 71 years.

Featured Reporting

Shadowproof