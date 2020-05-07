On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights an Amazon Web Services executive who resigned in protest against the wider corporation’s whistleblower firings.

Tim Bray wrote in a post on his personal website that terminating whistleblowers was “evidence of a vein of toxicity running through the company culture.” He added, “I choose neither to serve nor drink that poison.”

Bray’s narrative gave additional weight to reporting on whistleblower retaliation by Amazon executives, which has intensified during the coronavirus pandemic.

Later in the show, Gosztola discusses a report from Solitary Watch that provides an overview of how solitary confinement is being used by officials to silence whistleblowing prisoners or detainees.

Gosztola also provides updates on NSA whistleblower Reality Winner, the firing of an Amazon whistleblower, and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition case.

This week’s stories:

Amazon Web Services Executive Quits Over Fired Whistleblowers

UK Hotline Reports ‘High Volume’ Of Whistleblowing Calls From Care Workers

COVID-19 Whistleblower Partly Answers Why US Had Mask Shortage

Officials Are Using Solitary Confinement to Silence Whistleblowers

Reality Winner Will Appeal Judge’s Decision Against Compassionate Release

***

