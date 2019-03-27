Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions In April
Shadowproof is seeking pitches from journalists or writers for publication in April.
Individuals are encouraged to send pitches with a 1-2 paragraph outline for their story. We also urge journalists to suggest how much they would like to be compensated and when a first draft would be ready.
We are especially interested in contributions from journalists using the Freedom Of Information Act to obtain documents for their reporting.
Email your pitches to brian@shadowproof.com and please begin the subject line with “PITCH:”
This month, Shadowproof would like to publish stories on the following subjects:
- Climate activism or organizing around environmental injustices
- Waste, fraud, and abuse in U.S. food systems and agriculture, as well as resistance to such corruption
- Latest attacks on immigrants from ICE, Department of Homeland Security, and Trump administration and responses by immigrant rights activists
- Profiles of people involved in transformative justice practices, accountability, and addressing harm
- Socialist organizing offline, especially how groups support issues-based struggles in marginalized communities
What happens after we receive your pitch?
We’ll respond within a week after receiving your submission. If we accept your pitch, we will discuss how much you want to be paid for your proposed contribution, when you can turn in a first draft, and when we plan to publish.
Please refer to our “Freelance Submissions” page for more details on submitting pitches to Shadowproof.