Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions In April

27 Mar 2019 Kevin Gosztola
Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr
Fund work opportunities for writers by donating here.

Shadowproof is seeking pitches from journalists or writers for publication in April.

Individuals are encouraged to send pitches with a 1-2 paragraph outline for their story. We also urge journalists to suggest how much they would like to be compensated and when a first draft would be ready.

We are especially interested in contributions from journalists using the Freedom Of Information Act to obtain documents for their reporting.

Email your pitches to brian@shadowproof.com and please begin the subject line with “PITCH:”

This month, Shadowproof would like to publish stories on the following subjects:

  • Climate activism or organizing around environmental injustices
  • Waste, fraud, and abuse in U.S. food systems and agriculture, as well as resistance to such corruption
  • Latest attacks on immigrants from ICE, Department of Homeland Security, and Trump administration and responses by immigrant rights activists
  • Profiles of people involved in transformative justice practices, accountability, and addressing harm
  • Socialist organizing offline, especially how groups support issues-based struggles in marginalized communities

What happens after we receive your pitch?

We’ll respond within a week after receiving your submission. If we accept your pitch, we will discuss how much you want to be paid for your proposed contribution, when you can turn in a first draft, and when we plan to publish.

Please refer to our “Freelance Submissions” page for more details on submitting pitches to Shadowproof.

These are actual tiny child handcuffs used by the US government to restrain captured Native American children and drag them away from their families to send them to boarding schools where their identities, cultures and their rights to speak their Native languages were forcefully stripped away from them. (Photo: US government)
Mass Incarceration Since 1492: Native American Encounters With Criminal Injustice

Bureau Of Prisons Transfers Imprisoned Activist And Journalist Marty Gottesfeld To CMU In Terre Haute

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

