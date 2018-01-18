Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions In February

AnnouncementsLatest NewsThe Dissenter

18 Jan 2018 Kevin Gosztola
Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr
Shadowproof is seeking pitches from journalists or writers for publication in January.

Individuals are encouraged to send pitches with a 1-2 paragraph outline for their story. We also urge journalists to suggest how much they would like to be compensated and when a first draft would be ready.

Email your pitches to brian@shadowproof.com and please begin the subject line with “PITCH:”

This month, Shadowproof would like to publish stories on the following subjects:

  • Indigenous Americans and the American legal system
  • Criminalization of homeless individuals and support for homeless (e.g. feeding the hungry)
  • Law enforcement or government crackdowns on political activists
  • Updates from campaigns to resist oil or gas pipelines
  • American communities struggling with access to clean drinking water

What happens after we receive your pitch?

We’ll respond within a week after receiving your submission. If we accept your pitch, we will discuss how much you want to be paid for your proposed contribution.

Please refer to our “Freelance Submissions” page for more details on submitting pitches to Shadowproof.

*You can support our open calls for contributions by making a donation here.*

Los Angeles March for Immigrant Rights. Photo by Molly Adams (mollyswork) on Flickr.
