Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions In January

Shadowproof is seeking pitches from freelance writers for publication on our website in January.

Writers are encouraged to send us 1-2 paragraph pitches outlining their stories as well as the amount of money they would like to be compensated for their work. Additionally, let us know when you could complete and submit your first draft if your pitch is accepted.

Email your pitches to brian@shadowproof.com and please begin the subject line with “PITCH:”

We are looking for journalists to pitch us on stories including, but not limited to, the following issues:

Indigenous Americans and the legal system

Energy extraction and/or resistance to fossil fuel industry

Impact of climate change and President Donald Trump’s abolition/undermining of environmental regulations

ICE’s constant attacks on communities

#J20 prosecutions

What happens after I pitch? We’ll get back to you in roughly one week to let you know whether or not we’d like to take your story. If we accept your pitch, we will negotiate the price based on your proposal.

Please refer to our “Freelance Submissions” page for more details on submitting pitches to Shadowproof.

*You can support our open calls for contributions by making a donation here.*