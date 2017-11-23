Latest NewsThe Idiocrat

President Donald Trump Allegedly Groped A Thanksgiving Turkey

23 Nov 2017 Kevin Gosztola
Screen shot from The White House

A White House staffer present during the selection process for the Thanksgiving turkeys, which President Donald Trump would later “pardon,” said Trump allegedly groped one of the turkeys.

Trump said, “Is this a woman?” as he hoisted the bird up in the air. “It’s a very special time to be a woman turkey. Very special.” He was immediately informed that only toms (males) are selected for “pardons,” and swiftly put the tom down.

The staffer said Trump’s face went blank, as he coolly looked around like nothing had happened. But several people saw the act, according to the staffer. They agreed to forget about it because they wanted Americans to stay focused on tax cuts during the Thanksgiving dinner and not the latest and possibly most moronic thing Trump did during Thanksgiving week.

 

