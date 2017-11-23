Latest NewsThe Idiocrat

Man Still On Hold Waiting For Liberal Hotline To Tell Him What To Say About Trump During Thanksgiving Dinner

23 Nov 2017 Kevin Gosztola
A 33 year-old man, who has #AbsolutelyWithHer and #WhenFemsResist in his Twitter bio, is still waiting on a liberal hotline for people who need talking points on President Donald Trump for their Thanksgiving dinners. The hotline was launched by Stand Above Impeachable Lies, or SAIL.

About an hour ago, one of his uncles said he thinks it is crazy how so many people believe Trump is mentally ill. The man quickly grabbed his cellphone while the mashed potatoes, green beans, and corn were passed around. He dialed the hotline but quickly his family moved to conversation about how dog owners get their pets to pee in the airport. Not wanting to let the moment pass, he stayed on the line while eating his turkey and stuffing. He is reportedly the last remaining person at the dinner table.

Sexual Allegations Against Jordan Chariton And The Need For Due Process

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof Press. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

