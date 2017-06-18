‘Unauthorized Disclosure’ —Episode 21: People’s Movement Must Be More Outspoken On Wars

If you would like to support the show and help keep us going strong, please become a subscriber on our Patreon page

Hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola discuss the rift between Saudi Arabia and Qatar and recent developments among the Gulf countries in the Middle East. They talk about the Saudi arms deal, which the Senate would have successfully opposed if five Democrats had not voted against a bill to block the deal.

Later in the show, Khalek and Gosztola talk about how Bernie Sanders and the movements he is aligned with largely overlook wars perpetrated or backed by the United States. They contrast this dynamic with the success of British political leader Jeremy Corbyn, who frequently makes connections between terrorism and the United Kingdom’s involvement in wars.

The rest of the show is spent on the People’s Summit, which Gosztola attended in Chicago one week ago, and the GOP baseball shooting in Alexandria. On the shooting, the hosts criticize the New York Times for their coverage, which suggested Sanders supporters may bear some responsibility for a former campaign volunteer turning to violence.

