Dissenter FeaturedLatest NewsThe DissenterUnauthorized Disclosure

‘Unauthorized Disclosure’ —Episode 21: People’s Movement Must Be More Outspoken On Wars

18 Jun 2017 Kevin Gosztola
0 0 0
If you would like to support the show and help keep us going strong, please become a subscriber on our Patreon page.

Hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola discuss the rift between Saudi Arabia and Qatar and recent developments among the Gulf countries in the Middle East. They talk about the Saudi arms deal, which the Senate would have successfully opposed if five Democrats had not voted against a bill to block the deal.

Later in the show, Khalek and Gosztola talk about how Bernie Sanders and the movements he is aligned with largely overlook wars perpetrated or backed by the United States. They contrast this dynamic with the success of British political leader Jeremy Corbyn, who frequently makes connections between terrorism and the United Kingdom’s involvement in wars.

The rest of the show is spent on the People’s Summit, which Gosztola attended in Chicago one week ago, and the GOP baseball shooting in Alexandria. On the shooting, the hosts criticize the New York Times for their coverage, which suggested Sanders supporters may bear some responsibility for a former campaign volunteer turning to violence.

To listen to the discussion, click the above player or go here.

Tags:
Still image from ABC News interview with Chelsea Manning (Fair use). Source: http://abcnews.go.com/US/chelsea-manning-leaked-classified-military-information/story?id=47942490
Previous post

Chelsea Manning's Persevering Spirit Shines In Interview For ABC's 'Nightline'

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof Press. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

You Might Also Like

Around The Empire – Episode 23: High-Level Leaks, Soft Coup, And Conspiracy Feat. Philip Giraldi

June 14, 2017
0

Interview With Abby Martin And Michael Prysner On Venezuelan Opposition & Attacks On Journalism

June 11, 2017
0

Around The Empire – Episode 22: Shadow Wars And The Manchester Bombing

June 7, 2017
0
Maya Schenwar, editor-in-chief of Truthout and author of "Locked Down, Locked Out: Why Prison Doesn't Work and How We Can Do Better."

Beyond Prisons – Episode 6: Mothering Under Surveillance feat. Maya Schenwar

June 3, 2017
0