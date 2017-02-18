Dissenter FeaturedLatest NewsThe Dissenter

Trumpspeak: Remixed Weekly Address For February 17

18 Feb 2017 Kevin Gosztola
“Trumpspeak” juxtaposes the words of President Donald Trump with images of reality to show what Trump’s remarks and policies mean for citizens, especially those who are vulnerable and live on the margins. It is produced with the subversive spirit of culture jamming.

Last week, we started this series. It continues now with this remixed version of his February 17 weekly address, where he celebrates ending coal regulations, campaigning for women, and being a friend of Israel.

[*Note: The weekly address is a production of the White House and thus in the public domain.

The news clips in the video are covered by fair use doctrine.]

LEFT: Still image from CSPAN broadcast of President Trump press conference. RIGHT: Still image from CPAN broadcast of Senator Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing.
President Donald Trump's Vengeful Pledge To Pursue 'Low-Life Leakers'

