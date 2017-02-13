Video: ‘Trumpspeak’—Juxtaposing President’s Words With Images Of Reality

There is such a vast gap between the words of President Donald Trump, which function as propaganda, and the reality of what Americans endure and have endured for years.

Taking the words of Trump’s weekly addresses to Americans, “Trumpspeak” disrupts the White House’s message with images the Trump administration undoubtedly would prefer the country pay zero attention. It takes recent history and insists that history remains relevant to the present.

[Notes on the video: The weekly address is a production of the White House and thus in the public domain. The news clips in the video are combined together, recontextualized, and, therefore, covered by fair use doctrine.]