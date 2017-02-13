Dissenter FeaturedLatest NewsThe Dissenter

Video: ‘Trumpspeak’—Juxtaposing President’s Words With Images Of Reality

13 Feb 2017 Kevin Gosztola
0 0 0

There is such a vast gap between the words of President Donald Trump, which function as propaganda, and the reality of what Americans endure and have endured for years.

Taking the words of Trump’s weekly addresses to Americans, “Trumpspeak” disrupts the White House’s message with images the Trump administration undoubtedly would prefer the country pay zero attention. It takes recent history and insists that history remains relevant to the present.

[Notes on the video: The weekly address is a production of the White House and thus in the public domain. The news clips in the video are combined together, recontextualized, and, therefore, covered by fair use doctrine.]

Tags:
Plymouth County Correctional Facility. Photo from Massachusetts state government website: mass.gov.
Previous post

Human Rights Abuses Highlighted In Jailed Activist's Letter From Plymouth County Correctional Facility

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof Press. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

You Might Also Like

Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

Around The Empire – Episode 8: The Neocons In The Trump Era Feat. Robbie Martin

February 13, 2017
0
(DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen/Released)

Trump Still A Big Loser: 9th Circuit Asserts Authority To Review Muslim Ban, Won’t Reinstate It

February 9, 2017
0
Chicago Police. Photo by John W. Iwanski (usachicago) on Flickr.

Trump Executive Order Sets Agenda For Police To Further Criminalize Protesters

February 9, 2017
0
Photo licensed under Creative Commons by Ryan J. Reilly

Justice Department Attorney Blunders Through Appeals Court Hearing On Muslim Ban

February 7, 2017
0