Introducing Beyond Satire

I am pleased to announce the launch of Shadowproof’s “Beyond Satire” section.

Shadowproof launched as an independent press organization that aspires to support a range of work from freelance journalists, but I always knew at some point there would be expansions to complement our journalistic work and give the organization other vibrant dimensions.

I will write weekly pieces for “Beyond Satire.” There will also be an open call for pitches from writers, who would like to be paid for satire.

Writers can email pitches to editor@shadowproof.com.

While election madness was in full effect in 2016, I penned a few long form pieces of satire that did fairly well. Inspired by the work and legacy of Paul Krassner’s The Realist, I am ready to make mockery of powerful people and institutions a part of Shadowproof.

We will publish satire that punches up. Politicians and government officials will never be in on the joke, as they so often are on popular comedy shows. They will be the target, and there will be no apologies or veneer of politeness to deaden any blows that might have some impact.

A key objective will be to deconstruct the many policies and processes of government, which are setup to serve the owners of the United States at the expense of the 99 percent. We will apply creativity and find ways to mine humor, even when something is not obviously funny.

As the name suggests, nothing will be beyond satire. For example, President Donald Trump and his administration may appear to be the punchline. It may appear that all we have to do in this era to ridicule and shame government is read news headlines. But that approach represents a failure of imagination. We can satirize Trump and his legion of goblins, orcs, white walkers, rodians, neimoidians, twi’leks, romulans, klingons, and death eaters, as well as the mealy-mouthed stooges and sycophants who will kowtow for power or engage in shamefully timid resistance.

So many of us anticipate a whole lot of awful from Trump. It makes sense that part of the response to his ascendance involves a renaissance in satirical humor intended to tear at whatever edifices hold up and shield Trump from proper scrutiny.

Writings will not always solely focus on individual personalities, however, in the first months, as Trump assumes power, that will be an important aspect of this section.

To coincide with the launch of “Beyond Satire,” the following satirical piece was written. It is a part of a chapter that a publishing company cut from a book about Trump after his lawyers threatened legal action if it was included:

Trump’s Lawyers Had Part Of A Book Cut Because It Detailed His Encounters With Women