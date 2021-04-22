Dissenter Weekly: Attack Against British Oil Industry Whistleblower Escalates





In this edition of “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola covers a British oil industry whistleblower in Croatia who was taken by police to a psychiatric hospital against his will.



He highlights an exceptional report from Julia Carrie Wong at the Guardian that profiled Facebook whistleblower Sophie Zhang and amplified her revelations related to Facebook’s inaction when suspicious accounts in Honduras, Azerbaijan, Ecuador, etc, were brought to the attention of executives.



Later in the show, Kevin talks about two stories involving police in Washington, D.C., and Honolulu. He concludes with an update on a U.S. Geological Survey whistleblower who was restored to their position at the Seattle-based Western Fisheries Research Center.



Police Take British Oil Industry Whistleblower To Psychiatric Hospital Against His Will



Facebook Whistleblower Exposes Inconsistent Handling Of Suspicious Accounts In Various Countries



Whistleblower Accuses Ant-Gun Police Unit In D.C. Of Fabricating Charges

Honololu Police Spent $150,000 In COVID Relief Funds On Robot Dog



US Geological Survey Whistleblower Who Faced Retaliation Has Job Restored



