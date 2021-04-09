In this edition of “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights the turmoil at Google, which inspired a shareholder to demand the corporation adopt protections for whistleblowers.

Amazon is in the midst of thwarting workers at a plant in Bessemer, Alabama, from forming a union. Kevin covers a ruling by the National Labor Relations Board, which concluded two Amazon employees were illegally fired for their whistleblowing.

Later in the show, Kevin provides an update on the fallout from a scandal in Colorado involving the state’s air pollutions department, which falsified data to fast-track permits for companies. And we wish Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, who turned 90 on April 7, a happy birthday.

This week’s stories:

Former Employee: Transocean Nearly Caused Oil Rig Catastrophe During Hurricane Zeta

Colorado Groups Demand Governor Fire Air Pollution Control Director After Whistleblower Complaint

National Labor Relations Board Says Amazon Illegally Fired Whistleblowers

Shareholder Demands Google Adopt Whistleblower Protections

