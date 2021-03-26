In this edition of “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights the record number of workplace complaints that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the US Labor Department received in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He covers a whistleblower story involving an employee at Tesla, who faced retaliation when he raised concerns about solar power systems that were prone to catching fire. And he amplifies a horrific story involving abuse of children at a juvenile detention center in Pennsylvania, which was shut down as a result of whistleblowers and public defenders who raised their voices.

Finally, like most weeks, we conclude with an update on the global campaign to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the extradition case against him.

This week’s stories:

Pandemic Spurred Record Number Of Workplace Retaliation Complaints From Whistleblowers

US Consumer Agency Investigates Tesla Whistleblower’s Complaint Involving Solar Fires

Whistleblowers Allege Abuse, Help Shut Down Youth Detention Center In Delaware

Tags:
Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

