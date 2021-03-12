Dissenter Weekly: In Attack On Freedom Of Expression, Congolese Whistleblowers Face Death Sentences





In this edition of “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola shares a disturbing update involving death sentences that were issued in absentia against two Congolese whistleblowers who exposed an international money laundering network.

Kevin also highlights bank whistleblowers who urge the United States Justice Department to further prosecute Credit Suisse for helping the rich dodge taxes.



The show concludes with news of a settlement in a whistleblower lawsuit brought against Amazon in New Jersey and coverage of whistleblowers who have called attention to improper staff hiring that took place at the Justice Department during Donald Trump’s last days in the White House.



For the overtime segment, Shadowproof publishing editor Brian Sonenstein highlights a report from Ella Fassler on a journalist who exposed a COVID-19 outbreak at the GEO Group halfway house where he was being held and faced retaliation. The story was published at Shadowproof and funded by our members and newsletter subscribers.

This week’s stories:

Congolese Whistleblowers Sentenced To Death In Absentia



Whistleblowers Urge US Government To Prosecute Credit Suisse For Helping Wealthy Dodge Taxes



In New Jersey, Amazon Settles Whistleblower Lawsuit Over Lack Of COVID-19 Safety



Whistleblowers Accuse Trump DOJ Of Politicizing Staff Hiring In Final Days In Office



Update On WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange’s Case



Journalist Detained At GEO Group Halfway House Faces Retaliation For Exposing COVID-19 Outbreak





Send tips and feedback to editor@shadowproof.com

This show is brought to you by Shadowproof.com, a 100% reader-funded press organization. If you enjoy our work, you can support us with a donation or by subscribing for $5/month or more: https://shadowproof.com/donate