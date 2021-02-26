In this edition of “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola covers a “software bug” exposed by whistleblowers, which resulted in hundreds of people staying incarcerated past their release dates.

Kevin also highlights an update on a previous whistleblower story involving an ICE union deal the Trump administration inked during their last days in office.

The show concludes with coverage of a contractor who blew the whistle against Perdue, an agribusiness that produces poultry, and a story from the Grayzone involving leaked files that reveal how the BBC and Reuters were involved in a British covert program to “weaken Russia.”

This week’s stories:

Whistleblowers In Arizona Allege ‘Software Bug’ Kept Hundreds Incarcerated Past Release Dates

DHS Secretary Rejects ICE Union Agreement From Last Days Of Trump, Which Whistleblower Exposed

Whistleblowing Farmer Alleges Perdue Terminated Contract After He Exposed ‘Sickly Chicks’

‘Systemic Issue’: US Justice Department Fails To Notify Contractors Of Whistleblower Rights

Leaked Documents: BBC, Reuters Involved In British Covert Program To ‘Weaken Russia

Assange Legal Team Finalizing Response To US Government’s Appeal


Send tips and feedback to editor@shadowproof.com

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

