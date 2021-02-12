In this edition of “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights a story in Texas involving a whistleblower who warns of safety hazards at a construction site for an Amazon fulfillment center.

Kevin also covers a snippet from OMB Director nominee Neera Tanden’s Senate confirmation hearing, where she was asked about the problem of nuclear waste.

The show concludes with some consideration of what President Joe Biden’s administration could do if it truly wanted to support the First Amendment. For starters, Biden could abandon the political prosecution against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

This week’s stories:

Whistleblower At Amazon FulFillment Center Under Construction Reveals Hazards That Could Cause Lung Damage

Neera Tanden Clumsily Acts Like She Knows About Issues Surrounding Nuclear Waste

What Would A Biden Agenda That Promoted Press Freedom And Freedom Of Expression Look Like?

Chief Inspector of Prisons In UK Releases Review Of Pandemic Prison Restrictions

Assange Case: Interim DOJ Spokesperson Signals Biden Administration Will Continue Prosecution

LIKE ON FACEBOOK SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE FOLLOW ON TWITTER


Send tips and feedback to editor@shadowproof.com

This show is brought to you by Shadowproof.com, a 100% reader-funded press organization. If you enjoy our work, you can support us with a donation or by subscribing for $5/month or more: https://shadowproof.com/donate

Tags:
Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

Brought to you by our readers

Shadowproof is a financially independent news organization. All of our funding comes from small donations made by readers like you. We use your donations to hire freelance writers and cover our operating costs. Monthly membership subscriptions give us the stability we need to make plans while ensuring our organization does not depend on grants or major funders. If you like what you read, support our writers with a donation today.   Donate

You Might Also Like

Assange Prosecution, Launched By Trump Justice Department, Will Continue Under Biden

February 9, 2021
0

Dissenter Weekly: Crooked ICE Union Deal Exposed By Whistleblower

February 5, 2021
0
Still image from MSNBC's "The ReidOut"

After Ignoring Reality Winner’s Case, MSNBC Uses Her To Attack Edward Snowden

February 2, 2021
0

Dissenter Weekly: Migrant Farmworker Prevails After Whistleblower Complaint Over Lack Of COVID-19 Safety

January 29, 2021
0