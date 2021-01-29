Dissenter Weekly: Migrant Farmworker Prevails After Whistleblower Complaint Over Lack Of COVID-19 Safety





For this edition of “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights multiple whistleblower stories related to federal government corruption and corporate malfeasance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, Kevin provides an update on the return of Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts to the skies and why one known whistleblower is still warning of potential tragedies.



The show concludes with coverage of Josh Schulte, the ex-CIA engineer who is in harsh confinement at MCC New York awaiting a second trial on Espionage Act charges. The U.S. government will not back down and insists he is the source of “Vault 7” documents that were published by WikiLeaks, although they failed to convince a jury of this during Schulte’s trial in March.

This week’s stories:

Fund For Pandemic Emergencies Raided By Federal Officials, Whistleblower Revealed



Court Orders Agriculture Company To Increase COVID-19 Safety Measures After Whistleblower Complaint



Biden’s Executive Order To Supposedly Improve Worker Safety During Pandemic Is Relatively Toothless



Whistleblower Warns Of ‘Potential Defects’ That Remain In Boeing 737 Max Aircrafts



US Justice Department Tries To Stifle Alleged WikiLeaks Source’s Challenge To Cruel Confinement





Send tips and feedback to editor@shadowproof.com

