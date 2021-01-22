Dissenter Weekly: Whistleblowing Cops, ExxonMobil Fraud—Plus, US Appeals Assange Extradition Decision

In this edition of “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola opens with a couple recent stories involving whistleblowers at police departments, who took a stand against abusive activity.

Later, Kevin highlights a whistleblower complaint against ExxonMobil for fraud and provides updates on COVID-19 data whistleblower Rebekah Jones and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.



The show concludes with an overtime discussion between Kevin and Shadowproof publishing editor Brian Sonenstein about how citizens could mobilize for whistleblowers and reforms that diminish the ability of the United States government to use the Espionage Act against truth-tellers.

Whistleblower In California Files Complaint Over Double Standard For Homeless Taser Joke



Chicago Police Lieutenant Blows Whistle On Quotas For Traffic Stops, Faces Retaliation



Florida Tries To Deny Charged COVID-19 Data Whistleblower Access To Internet



ExxonMobil Accused By Whistleblower Of Unrealistically Estimating Value Of Top US Oil Field



Trump Submitted To Republican Pressure, Abandoned Pardons For Snowden And Assange







