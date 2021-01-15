For this edition of “Dissenter Weekly” in 2021, host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights complaints from whistleblowers at Voice of America over Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech, which they described as a “publicity stunt.”

Later in the show, Kevin covers some whistleblower stories at the state level: Texas attorney general scandal, COVID-19 data whistleblower in Florida, and the lack of protections for whistleblowers after the Flint water crisis in Michigan.

The show concludes with an update on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s case.

At the end, there is a lengthy take down of former NSA lawyer April Doss, who was invited on to Al Jazeera English’s The Stream to participate in a panel on Assange. Yet she knows very little about the case.

This week’s stories:

Whistleblowers At Voice Of America Protest Mike Pompeo’s ‘Publicity Stunt’

Texas Attorney General Says Exempt From Whistleblower Protection Law

Judge Won’t Order Return Of Computer, Other Electronics To COVID-19 Data Whistleblower

Lack Of Whistleblower Protections In Michigan Fueled Flint Water Crisis

Australian Nonprofit Launches Campaign To Pardon Assange

LIKE ON FACEBOOK SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE FOLLOW ON TWITTER


Send tips and feedback to editor@shadowproof.com

This show is brought to you by Shadowproof.com, a 100% reader-funded press organization. If you enjoy our work, you can support us with a donation or by subscribing for $5/month or more: https://shadowproof.com/donate

Tags:
Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

Brought to you by our readers

Shadowproof is a financially independent news organization. All of our funding comes from small donations made by readers like you. We use your donations to hire freelance writers and cover our operating costs. Monthly membership subscriptions give us the stability we need to make plans while ensuring our organization does not depend on grants or major funders. If you like what you read, support our writers with a donation today.   Donate

You Might Also Like

Making US Propaganda Exceptional Again: Mike Pompeo’s Voice Of America Speech

January 13, 2021
0

Dissenter Weekly: Reality Winner’s Sexual Abuse Claim, Trump’s Hollowing Out Of Oversight Agencies

January 8, 2021
0

British Judge Keeps Assange In Prison, Despite Ruling Against Extradition

January 6, 2021
0

US Incarceration System Deemed Too Cruel For Julian Assange

January 5, 2021
0