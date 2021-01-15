Dissenter Weekly: Pompeo’s Political Propaganda, Plus Pardon Push In Australia For Assange

For this edition of “Dissenter Weekly” in 2021, host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights complaints from whistleblowers at Voice of America over Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech, which they described as a “publicity stunt.”

Later in the show, Kevin covers some whistleblower stories at the state level: Texas attorney general scandal, COVID-19 data whistleblower in Florida, and the lack of protections for whistleblowers after the Flint water crisis in Michigan.



The show concludes with an update on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s case.



At the end, there is a lengthy take down of former NSA lawyer April Doss, who was invited on to Al Jazeera English’s The Stream to participate in a panel on Assange. Yet she knows very little about the case.

This week’s stories:

Whistleblowers At Voice Of America Protest Mike Pompeo’s ‘Publicity Stunt’



Texas Attorney General Says Exempt From Whistleblower Protection Law



Judge Won’t Order Return Of Computer, Other Electronics To COVID-19 Data Whistleblower



Lack Of Whistleblower Protections In Michigan Fueled Flint Water Crisis



Australian Nonprofit Launches Campaign To Pardon Assange



