On the first edition of “Dissenter Weekly” in 2021, host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola starts off the year with coverage of NSA whistleblower Reality Winner, who allegedly was threatened by a guard over a sexual assault claim she filed.

Later in the show, Gosztola covers the corporate capture and total hollowing out of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) under President Donald Trump, as exposed by whistleblowers.



The show concludes with an update on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s case and an overtime discussion with Shadowproof publishing editor Brian Sonenstein about the Trump mob that descended upon Capitol Hill.

This week’s stories:

NSA Whistleblower Reality Winner Alleges Guard Threatened Her Over Sexual Abuse Claim



Fifty-Seven Whistleblowers Expose Corruption Around FAA And Boeing 737 MAX



Regulator Ignored Warnings From UPS Workers, Failed To Stop COVID-19 Outbreak



Judge’s Decision To Keep Assange In Prison Strongly Condemned



