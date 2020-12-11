On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola comments on the raid that Florida state agents conducted against COVID-19 data whistleblower Rebekah Jones.
Later in the show, Gosztola highlights an anti-money laundering law with major whistleblower-killing loopholes. He also provides updates on NSA whistleblower Reality Winner and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
This week’s stories:
Florida Agents Raid Home Of COVID-19 Data Whistleblower
Eleventh Circuit Court Rules Against NSA Whistleblower Reality Winner’s Appeal For Compassionate Release
Big Banks May Soon Benefit From Law With ‘Whistleblower-Killing Loophole’
Midwest Center For Investigative Reporting Exposes How Monsanto Forced Weedkiller On Farmers
Assange Legal Team Replies To Crown Prosecution Service’s Closing Argument
