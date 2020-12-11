On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola comments on the raid that Florida state agents conducted against COVID-19 data whistleblower Rebekah Jones.

Later in the show, Gosztola highlights an anti-money laundering law with major whistleblower-killing loopholes. He also provides updates on NSA whistleblower Reality Winner and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

This week’s stories:

Florida Agents Raid Home Of COVID-19 Data Whistleblower

Eleventh Circuit Court Rules Against NSA Whistleblower Reality Winner’s Appeal For Compassionate Release

Big Banks May Soon Benefit From Law With ‘Whistleblower-Killing Loophole’

Midwest Center For Investigative Reporting Exposes How Monsanto Forced Weedkiller On Farmers

Assange Legal Team Replies To Crown Prosecution Service’s Closing Argument

LIKE ON FACEBOOK SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE FOLLOW ON TWITTER

Send tips and feedback to editor@shadowproof.com

This show is brought to you by Shadowproof.com, a 100% reader-funded press organization. If you enjoy our work, you can support us with a donation or by subscribing for $5/month or more: https://shadowproof.com/donate

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

Brought to you by our readers

Shadowproof is a financially independent news organization. All of our funding comes from small donations made by readers like you. We use your donations to hire freelance writers and cover our operating costs. Monthly membership subscriptions give us the stability we need to make plans while ensuring our organization does not depend on grants or major funders. If you like what you read, support our writers with a donation today.   Donate

You Might Also Like

Protest Song Of The Week: ‘FNP’ By Billy Nomates

December 9, 2020
0
NSA Whistleblower Reality Winner. Photo via StandWithReality.org.

Eleventh Circuit Rules Against NSA Whistleblower Reality Winner’s Appeal For Compassionate Release

December 7, 2020
0

Dissenter Weekly: FDA Whistleblower Exposes ‘Biohazard Nightmare’ At Merck Plant

December 4, 2020
0

Protest Song Of The Week: ‘We Ain’t Free’ By Boscoe

December 2, 2020
0