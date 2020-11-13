On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights some of the individuals on President-elect Joe Biden’s agency review teams, which he appointed for his transition to the White House who previously participated in the war on whistleblowers when Barack Obama was president.

Later in the show, Gosztola covers the closing argument that was submitted by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s legal team. He obtained a copy and covered it earlier in the week.

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

