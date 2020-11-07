On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola shares an update on President Donald Trump’s National Regulatory Commission and their plans to allow the dumping of radioactive waste in garbage landfills.

Later in the show, Gosztola discusses former Homeland Security official Miles Taylor, the “Anonymous” author of a Trump administration book who has phonily positioned himself as a whistleblower for his own personal benefit.

Gosztola concludes with the tragic death of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s friend in Belmarsh prison—a gay Brazilian who faced deportation by the United Kingdom government.

This week’s stories:

Landfills May Soon Have Decommissioned Nuclear Reactors, Watchdog Group Warns

Revealed Anonymous Author Of Trump Administration Book Is Not A Whisteblower

Mueller Lacked Evidence To Prosecute WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange

Fearing Deportation, Friend Of Assange’s In Belmarsh Prison Commits Suicide

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

