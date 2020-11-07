Dissenter Weekly: Dumping Radioactive Waste In Landfills, Belmarsh Prison Tragedy









On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola shares an update on President Donald Trump’s National Regulatory Commission and their plans to allow the dumping of radioactive waste in garbage landfills.

Later in the show, Gosztola discusses former Homeland Security official Miles Taylor, the “Anonymous” author of a Trump administration book who has phonily positioned himself as a whistleblower for his own personal benefit.



Gosztola concludes with the tragic death of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s friend in Belmarsh prison—a gay Brazilian who faced deportation by the United Kingdom government.

This week’s stories:

Landfills May Soon Have Decommissioned Nuclear Reactors, Watchdog Group Warns



Revealed Anonymous Author Of Trump Administration Book Is Not A Whisteblower



Mueller Lacked Evidence To Prosecute WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange



Fearing Deportation, Friend Of Assange’s In Belmarsh Prison Commits Suicide





