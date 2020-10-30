On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights a whistleblower retaliation suit filed against President Donald Trump’s administration by former EPA official who worked for the disgraced ex-EPA chief Scott Pruitt.

Later in the show, Gosztola covers an illegal gag order at the Homeland Security Department that discourages whistleblowing. He ends with some discussion of NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden’s permanent residency in Russia and an update on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s case.

This week’s stories:

Whistleblower Who Exposed Ex-EPA Chief’s Scandalous Conduct Sues EPA Over Retaliation

Illegal Gag Order: DHS Urges Employees To Report Colleagues Who Leak

Seven Whistleblowers Purged From Texas Attorney General’s Office

Snowden Granted Permanent Residency In Russia, Where He Remains In Exile

Update On WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange’s Case

