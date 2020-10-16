On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola responds to censorship by Twitter, which invoked a policy adopted after pressure to crack down on WikiLeaks. He also highlights whistleblowing against the JBS meatpacking corporation. 

Later in the show, Gosztola outlines how the Homeland Security Department has expanded its “insider threat” program in ways that flout Privacy Act provisions. He ends with coverage of Reporters Without Borders’ report on barriers to access at WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition trial.

This week’s stories:

Twitter Invokes Anti-WikiLeaks Policy To Censor Hunter Biden Story

Whistleblower Hired To Screen Workers For COVID-19 Exposes Meatpacking Corporation’s Oppressive Conduct

OSHA Dismissed More Than Half Of Pandemic-Related Whistleblower Retaliation Complaints 

DHS Expands Insider Threat Program, Claims Authority To Disregard Privacy Law

Reporters Without Borders Details Barriers To Access At Assange Extradition Trial

***

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

