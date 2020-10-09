Dissenter Weekly: Reforming The Espionage Act, Latest In OPCW Whistleblower Scandal





On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola breaks down a proposal to reform the Espionage Act that would create a public interest defense for whistleblowers. He also highlights the latest in the OPCW whistleblower scandal, particularly how Western countries shut down testimony before the UN Security Council.

Later in the show, Gosztola discusses a settlement against Bechtel and Aecom, who are contracted to operate the Hanford nuclear waste plant. He also covers a court decision against NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, which says he owes $5 million to the U.S. government from his book, Permanent Record.

This week’s stories:

Proposed US Espionage Act Reform Would Create Public Interest Defense



Bechtel To Pay $58 Million To Settle Whistleblower Claims Over Hanford Nuclear Waste Plant



Western Countries Shut Down Testimony From Former OPCW Director On Alleged Chemical Attack In Syria



Six Officials for US State Media Agency File Whistleblower Complaint



Court: Snowden Must Pay $5 Million To US Government For Book, Speeches

