On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights a couple examples of federal whistleblower legislation introduced recently in Congress.

Whistleblower advocacy groups have fought for more than a decade for access to the courts and jury trials. Yet, in 2012, when there was an opportunity to expand federal whistleblower protections, President Barack Obama and Congress balked at giving federal whistleblowers the same ability to challenge retaliation that whistleblowers in the private sector have.

Gosztola opens the show with a response to a new election-related censorship policy adopted by YouTube.

Later in the show, Gosztola covers two whistleblower stories—one involving a whistleblowing police officer in Phoenix, who was put on a Brady list for dishonest cops, the other involving a New Jersey National Guard member who blew the whistle on the lack of COVID-19 safety at their facility.

This week’s stories:

Bills Granting Federal Whistleblowers Access To Courts Would Close Major Gap In Protections

Whistleblower Retaliation Against Black Workers Likely Fueling Spread Of COVID-19

Police In Arizona Abuse Brady List To Discredit Whistleblowers

New Jersey National Guard Member Blows Whistle On Lack Of COVID-19 Safety

