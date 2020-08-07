On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights a report from the Project on Government Oversight (POGO) that showed dissent channels in federal government agencies aren’t leading to changes and most employees see them as risky.

“The report found that the existing channels at the State Department and other agencies are underutilized, and that the systems don’t provide sufficient incentives or protections for employees,” POGO declared. 

Later, Gosztola covers two whistleblower cases—one involving a prison whistleblower in New Mexico and one involving two officers in the Miami Beach Police Department. Both faced retaliation after they objected to violence.

This week’s stories:

Dissent Channels Widely Viewed By Federal Employees As Risky, ‘Waste of Time’

Justice Department Dismisses False Claims Act Cases Without Stating Reasons

Fake Small Business Exposed By Whistleblowers Received COVID-19 Federal Loan

New Mexico Prison Whistleblower Was Fired After Objecting To Officers Who Killed Prisoner

Miami Beach Police Clear Cop Who Punched Man, Punish Whistleblowers Who Exposed Video

Julian Assange Update: Declassified UK Reports Judge Reviewing Extradition Has Approved 96 Percent Of Extradition Cases

