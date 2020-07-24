Dissenter Weekly: Massive COVID-19 Outbreak At Women’s Medical Prison—Plus, Disney, McDonald’s Retaliate Against Workers

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola provides an update on the COVID-19 outbreak at Federal Medical Center Carswell, where the number of women who have tested positive is now over 500. NSA whistleblower Reality Winner is one of the prisoners that received positive results.

Later in the show, Gosztola covers the Pentagon’s “aggressive” leak investigation that Pentagon Secretary Mark Esper apparently launched in early 2020. He breaks down how the insider threat program was likely used and the impact it probably has had on potential whistleblowers.

This edition also highlights multiple stories of workplace retaliation against employees at Disney and McDonald’s because they demanded safety protections during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, McDonald’s apparently has a “blacklist” of gossipers or troublemakers.

To watch the show, click on the above player or go here.

This week’s stories: