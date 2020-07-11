On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola provides an update on NSA whistleblower Reality Winner, who is incarcerated at FMC Carswell in Texas where a COVID-19 outbreak was confirmed.

Winner has spent the last months fighting for compassionate release into home confinement. She and her lawyers warned this would happen, and now, like all prisoners at Carswell, Winner’s safety is clearly in danger.

Later in the show, Gosztola covers two police stories that bear a striking similarity to the national security whistleblower stories he has tracked closely.

In Des Moines, Iowa, the Associated Press reported two Black Lives Matter protesters were extraordinarily charged with “unauthorized dissemination of intelligence data,” a felony that carries up to five years in prison. They allegedly took a police bulletin from an officer during a demonstration and then read the contents during a news broadcast.

Then, Sgt. Javier Esqueda, a police officer in Joliet, Illinois, was put on leave and demoted after he released a disturbing video showing how Eric Lurry, a black man, died while in the Joliet Police Department’s custody.

Esqueda’s whistleblowing is under criminal investigation. Authorities believe he gained “unauthorized access to a video that was being investigated by an outside agency.”

This week’s stories:

COVID-19 Outbreak Confirmed At Prison Where Reality Winner Is Incarcerated

As COVID-19 Cases Surge, Animal Rights Group Sets Up Whistleblower Portal For Industrial Farmworkers

Two Black Lives Matter Protesters In Iowa Face Rare Leak Charge

Illinois Officer Put On Desk Duty After Releasing Video Of Police Murder

Michigan Governor Vetoes Bill That Would’ve Expanded State Whistleblower Protections

Pharmaceutical Company Accused Of Defrauding Government On Effectiveness During Pandemic

TSA Requires Face Shields After Whistleblower Complaint

Dozens Of Press Freedom, Human Rights, & Privacy Rights Groups Call For Assange’s Release

***

SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE LIKE ON FACEBOOK FOLLOW ON TWITTER

Send tips and feedback to editor@shadowproof.com

This show is brought to you by Shadowproof.com, a 100% reader-funded press organization. If you enjoy our work, you can support us with a donation or by subscribing for $5/month or more: https://shadowproof.com/donate

Tags:
Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

Brought to you by our readers

Shadowproof is a financially independent news organization. All of our funding comes from small donations made by readers like you.

We use your donations to hire freelance writers and cover our operating costs. Monthly membership subscriptions give us the stability we need to make plans while ensuring our organization does not depend on grants or major funders. If you like what you read, support our writers with a donation today.

Donate

You Might Also Like

US Government Plays Games With Reality Winner’s Life As Coronavirus Outbreak Is Confirmed At Carswell

July 8, 2020
0
Seal for the Department of Justice. Image via Department of Justice.

US Government Expands Assange Indictment To Criminalize Assistance Provided To Edward Snowden

June 25, 2020
0

North Carolina ‘Ag-Gag’ Law Aimed At Suppressing Whistleblowers Struck Down By Federal Court

June 17, 2020
0

Northrop Grumman Accused Of Fueling False ‘Revenge Porn’ Allegations Against CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou

June 16, 2020
0