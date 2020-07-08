The following was originally published at Ongoing History Of Protest Songs.

The New Orleans punk band released their sophomore album “The Passion Of,” which the group describes as “a precise and deranged vision of punk, an apocalyptic celebration, a step forward into a perverse and uncertain landscape.”

As the band’s lyricist and lead vocalist, Alli Logout articulates the mood many are feeling with the current political turmoil. The lyrics are effectively complemented by dark soundscapes.

An album highlight, “All Tomorrow Carry,” confronts several systemic issues and criticizes the prevalence of apathy. 

It addresses gentrification and how it contributes to systemic poverty and homelessness. “Arise from the rubble. Another tawdry condo. And a high rise suite. Yeah, they were pushed out. Soon evacuated. House was near dilapidated.”

These lyrics resonate since these issues as poverty is compounded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another notable line, “We were willingly blind,” relates to the way people ignore current realities.

Many seem to deny that systemic racism exists. They close their eyes to the issues of police brutality by trying to dismiss the problem as just a few bad apples.

Special Interest sound out the wake-up call. Open your eyes and act, before it is too late.

CJ Baker

CJ Baker

CJ Baker is a lifelong music fan and published writer. He recently started a website chronicling the historical developments of protest music: ongoinghistoryofprotestsongs.com, and can be found on Twitter @tunesofprotest

