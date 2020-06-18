OPEN CALL: Freelance Journalism On Prison And Police Abolition

We’ve watched the recent rise in awareness of Abolitionism with pride at Shadowproof. The movement to abolish the prison industrial complex (PIC) is one we have supported and covered since we launched the site five years ago.

There are many understandable questions at this moment about what abolitionist organizing and demands look like. In particular, readers seek critical abolitionist analyses of reforms, and they’re curious about non-carceral interventions in violence and other harms being developed by communities most impacted by policing.

Shadowproof is mobilizing resources and our platform to raise the visibility of the movement to abolish the PIC. We are calling on independent journalists to pitch us stories on the following:

Grassroots abolitionist organizing to take power and resources away from policing, prisons, or other arms of the carceral state (like defunding police, etc.)

Examples of transformative justice, community accountability, and other non-carceral anti-violence processes that exist in most impacted communities

Critical analysis of reformist-reforms and exploration of non-reformist (abolitionist) reform proposals around the country

Shadowproof is primarily interested in reported pieces and will give priority to journalists who have demonstrated an understanding of and experience with the abolition movement. We would also like to note that Shadowproof is committed to the safety and privacy of our sources. We are open to discussing anonymity and other ways to protect individuals featured in our reporting, as we acknowledge the sensitive and often dangerous nature of anti-violence organizing.

Please review our freelance submission guidelines for instructions on pitching Shadowproof. We look forward to hearing your ideas!