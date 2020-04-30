On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights a whistleblower complaint submitted by Regina Warren, the president of AFGE Local 1006, on behalf of 400 correctional officers in Texas. The officers allege the Bureau of Prisons knowingly misled the public on the agency’s response to the coronavirus.

In particular, the complaint from Warren claims correctional officers at Federal Medical Center Carswell in Fort Worth, Texas, which is a women’s prison hospital, were not protected. The facility did not initially go on complete lockdown. It also reveals details related to the case of Andrea Circle Bear, who was the first woman prisoner to die in a federal facility.

Later in the show, Gosztola highlights a whistleblower lawsuit filed by Azanean Petty, a 23 year-old black mother who lives in Detroit. She was a specialist at the Wayne County Detention Facility until she resigned on April 6 because management of the facility would not let her wear a mask. 

“In denying her request,” according to the lawsuit, “the director of the Medical Division told plaintiff that she was protected by God and that she had to have faith that she would be protected. The director of the Medical Division told plaintiff that her mother had already lived her life, and plaintiff only needed to worry about financially taking care of her son. plaintiff’s mother is only 49 years old.”

Gosztola also provides updates on NSA whistleblower Reality Winner, the firing of an Amazon whistleblower, and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition case.

This week’s stories:

Prison Whistleblower At Carswell: BOP Knowingly Misled Public On COVID-19 Response

Federal Judge Denies Reality Winner’s Request For Compassionate Release

Former Juvenile Detention Center Employee In Detroit Area Files Whistleblower Lawsuit

New York Attorney General Suggests Amazon Violated Labor Law In Firing Whistleblower

Judge Postpones Julian Assange’s Extradition Hearing

