Dissenter Weekly: Judge Keeps Assange Jailed As COVID-19 Pandemic Intensifies—Plus, Amazon Workers Speak Out

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights a British magistrate court judge’s decision to deny WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange bail during the coronavirus pandemic.

Assange’s attorneys applied for bail because they believe he faces “imminent danger.” He suffers from a chronic lung condition, which makes him especially vulnerable to a virus that severely affects anyone with respiratory ailments.

Later in the show, Gosztola highlights Jacksonville, Florida, as an example of a city where businesses are defying a work-from-home order. He also spends time on Amazon workers, who are blowing the whistle on horrific working conditions.

This week’s stories:

Judge Denies Assange Bail As UN Human Rights Official Urges Governments To Protect Detainees During COVID-19 Pandemic

Whistleblower Complaints Filed In Jacksonville Against Businesses Defying Work-From-Home Order

Unsanitized: The Dangerous Life Of An Amazon Worker

Whistleblowing Inmate Says New York Prison Labor Isn’t Making Hand Sanitizer

Julian Assange has been in jail for 352 days, since he was expelled from the Ecuador embassy in London.



