Dissenter FeaturedLatest NewsThe Dissenter

Dissenter Weekly: Whistleblowing During The Coronavirus Pandemic

19 Mar 2020 Kevin Gosztola
0 1 0

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” we discuss whistleblower stories related to the spread of COVID-19 or the coronavirus.

Homeless shelters in places like Orange County, California are in disrepair. That will likely lead to more widespread infections.

There is a fear that contracting the virus may mean losing shelter. One homeless man, who spoke anonymously to The Guardian, shared, “If I start coughing, they may throw me out and I will have no place to go.” 

Later in the episode, Gosztola highlights a call by the National Whistleblower Center that urges President Donald Trump’s Justice Department to set up a task force to investigate fraud related to coronavirus assistance programs.

The show also covers two stories unrelated to the coronavirus that involve war crimes committed by Australian Special Forces an an appeal against Arkansas’ ag-gag law.

“Dissenter Weekly” airs every Thursday at 4pm ET on YouTube and Facebook, and covers whistleblower and press freedom news from that week.

This week’s stories:

Homeless Residents Blow Whistle On Inhumane Conditions That Will Spread Coronavirus

Justice Department Urged To Setup A Coronavirus False Claims Task Force

Chinese Investigators Recommend Punishment For Officials Who Retaliated Against Coronavirus Whistleblower

Groups Appeal Ag-Gag Law In Arkansas That Silences Whistleblowers Who Expose Factory Farm Abuses

 Australian Special Forces Whistleblower Reveals Murders Of Afghans In The War

Doctors Demand Release Of Assange As Belmarsh Becomes ‘Breeding Ground’ For Coronavirus

Network Of Supporters Helps Chelsea Manning Raise Funds To Pay Cruel Fine

***
Julian Assange has been in jail for over 325 days, since he was expelled from the Ecuador embassy in London. 

SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE LIKE ON FACEBOOK FOLLOW ON TWITTER

Send tips and feedback to editor@shadowproof.com

This show is brought to you by Shadowproof.com, a 100% reader-funded press organization. If you enjoy our work, you can support us with a donation or by subscribing for $5/month or more: https://shadowproof.com/donate

Tags:
 
Review Article with Credder
Previous post

The Coronavirus Primaries Were Illegitimate Elections

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

You Might Also Like

The Coronavirus Primaries Were Illegitimate Elections

March 18, 2020
0

Dismissing Heightened Coronavirus Risks, State Officials Plan To Hold March 17 Primaries

March 13, 2020
0
Creative Commons Photo via Ichigo121212 on Pixabay (source: https://pixabay.com/en/prison-prison-cell-jail-crime-553836/)

Release People From Jail To Prevent A Coronavirus Catastrophe Behind Bars

March 13, 2020
0

Dissenter Weekly: Espionage Act Reform Unveiled To Protect Journalists, Whistleblower Disclosures

March 6, 2020
0