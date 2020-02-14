Dissenter Weekly: Alleged ‘Vault 7’ Materials Leaker On Trial, Interior Department Whistleblower Reinstated

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights the trial against alleged CIA leaker Joshua Schulte, who the government claims provided “Vault 7” materials to WikiLeaks.

Schulte’s lawyer Sabrina Shroff, according to Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press, opened the trial by maintaining the CIA did not want these documents published and the CIA had no idea how they were leaked nor do they know when, why, or who leaked them. She suggested the CIA felt pressure to blame someone and Schulte was an easy target. “All they know is WikiLeaks published the information on March 7, 2017.”

Later in the episode, Gosztola discusses the case of an Interior Department whistleblower, who was reinstated to his job and promoted as the result of a settlement. This whistleblower was fired five years ago for complaining about “insufficient environmental studies of Alaskan drilling sites.” (President Barack Obama was still in the White House.)

The episode concludes with an update on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition case, particularly what happened in recent days at a Spanish high court that is hearing complaints against David Morales, owner of a private security company that engaged in espionage against Assange on behalf of the CIA.

Gosztola will travel to London in February to cover a week-long extradition hearing for Assange. The case the United States has brought against him threatens global press freedom.

Chelsea Manning has been in jail for 337 days. She owes $228,000 in fines.



Julian Assange has been in jail for 308 days, since he was expelled from the Ecuador embassy in London.



