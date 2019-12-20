Dissenter Weekly: US Censorship System Wins Against Snowden, Latest In Assange Extradition Case

In our latest “Dissenter Weekly Update” episode, we highlight how the United States government won its lawsuit against NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden and may confiscate proceeds he earned from his book, Permanent Record, as well as his speeches.

The U.S. government accused Snowden of violating secrecy agreements he signed with the NSA and CIA when classified information was published that did not go through prepublication review. The American Civil Liberties Union and Knight First Amendment Institute have challenged prepublication review, contending it undermines First Amendment rights.

We highlight a whistleblower report on medical care in immigrant detention facilities and how a federal judge backed a prison psychiatrist whistleblower in California.

Later in the episode, we talk about doctors who urged the Australian government to intervene on behalf of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, as his health deteriorates in Her Majesty’s Prison Belmarsh. There also was a significant procedural hearing in Assange’s extradition case, where we learned key information about how his extradition hearing in February will likely unfold.

