Dissenter Weekly Update: Whistleblower Deported To Honduras, Walmart Whistleblower Exposes Tax Dodging

This week’s “Dissenter Weekly Update” episode features a story involving a whistleblower, who was deported to Honduras after a hotel collapsed in New Orleans.

Delmer Joel Ramirez Palma alleged “dangerous lapses in construction safety to his supervisors” at a Hard Rock hotel site in development. The hotel collapsed on October 12, killing three people and injuring dozens. Palmera spoke out after the collapse and subsequently found himself targeted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A former Walmart executive filed a complaint with the IRS in 2011 that alleged that the corporation engaged in tax dodging to avoid paying $200 million. It overstated foreign tax credits and routed payments from Luxembourg to the United States, according to Quartz.

The episode also features coverage a case of military contractor corruption involving Navistar and #29Leaks, along with an update on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s case and a review of the new film, “The Report,” on how the Senate intelligence committee’s CIA torture study was produced.

We launched the show on November 21, and this is our third episode. It is hosted by Kevin Gosztola, managing editor at Shadowproof, and Brian Sonenstein, publishing editor at Shadowproof, joins him each week to help him navigate through stories.

The show streams live every Thursday at 4 pm ET. It is around a half-hour. Following each broadcast, we archive the episode and share it widely.

