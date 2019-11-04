Interview With Renato Velez On The Protests In Chile And The Military Crackdown

If you would like to support “Unauthorized Disclosure” and help keep us going strong, please become a subscriber on our Patreon page

Hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola of the “Unauthorized Disclosure” weekly podcast are joined by Renato Velez, a left-wing activist in Chile. He has been involved in the protests and talks to them about how they were sparked.

Renato addresses the way in which the military police cracked down on demonstrations and highlights the ties that President Sebastian Pinera’s administration has to the regime of Augusto Pinochet.

“This is the first time since the end of the dictatorship that the military has been involved in cracking down on protest. We haven’t seen military on the streets after an earthquake or a natural disaster. But this is the first time that you have actual army cracking down on protesters,” Renato states.

Later in the show, Renato describes the role of Chilean students in the uprising and their grievances against the neoliberal policies promoted by the government. He also details how people are pushing for a new constitution in the country. And Renato outlines how the government has responded to political developments in Venezuela (Juan Guaido) as well as Brazil (Jair Bolsonaro).

To listen to the interview, click on the above player or go here.