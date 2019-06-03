Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions In June
Shadowproof is seeking pitches from journalists or writers for publication in June.
Individuals are encouraged to send pitches with a 1-2 paragraph outline for their story. We also urge journalists to suggest how much they would like to be compensated and when a first draft would be ready.
We are especially interested in contributions from journalists using the Freedom Of Information Act to obtain documents for their reporting.
Email your pitches to brian@shadowproof.com and please begin the subject line with “PITCH:”
In particular, Shadowproof would like to publish stories on the following subjects:
- Prisons in the summertime, particularly struggles against facilities which are too hot for prisoners
- Climate activism and laws passed to further criminalize anti-pipeline protests, etc.
- Increased exposure of workers, children, etc, as result of EPA deregulating chemicals or pollutants
- Influence of moneyed interests in the 2016 Democratic primary
- Profiles of people involved in transformative justice practices, accountability, and addressing harm
What happens after we receive your pitch?
We’ll respond within a week after receiving your submission. If we accept your pitch, we will discuss how much you want to be paid for your proposed contribution, when you can turn in a first draft, and when we plan to publish.
Please refer to our “Freelance Submissions” page for more details on submitting pitches to Shadowproof.