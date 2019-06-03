Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions In June

Help us fund more opportunities for journalists by donating here.

Shadowproof is seeking pitches from journalists or writers for publication in June.

Individuals are encouraged to send pitches with a 1-2 paragraph outline for their story. We also urge journalists to suggest how much they would like to be compensated and when a first draft would be ready.

We are especially interested in contributions from journalists using the Freedom Of Information Act to obtain documents for their reporting.

Email your pitches to brian@shadowproof.com and please begin the subject line with “PITCH:”

In particular, Shadowproof would like to publish stories on the following subjects:

Prisons in the summertime, particularly struggles against facilities which are too hot for prisoners

Climate activism and laws passed to further criminalize anti-pipeline protests, etc.

Increased exposure of workers, children, etc, as result of EPA deregulating chemicals or pollutants

Influence of moneyed interests in the 2016 Democratic primary

Profiles of people involved in transformative justice practices, accountability, and addressing harm



What happens after we receive your pitch?

We’ll respond within a week after receiving your submission. If we accept your pitch, we will discuss how much you want to be paid for your proposed contribution, when you can turn in a first draft, and when we plan to publish.

Please refer to our “Freelance Submissions” page for more details on submitting pitches to Shadowproof.