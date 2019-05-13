Interview With Abby Martin And Robbie Martin Of Media Roots Radio On Venezuela

If you would like to support the show and help keep us going strong, please become a subscriber on our Patreon page

On this week’s “Unauthorized Disclosure” podcast, we have a crossover episode with “ Media Roots ” radio.

In the first part of the show, we talk with Abby Martin and Robbie Martin of Media Roots about some of the projects they’re involved in currently. Abby tells us about “Empire Files.” Robbie mentions he is working on another documentary in his “A Very Heavy Agenda” series on neoconservatives.

Both Rania and Kevin talk about some of their recent work. Rania highlights a recent project for “In The Now.” Kevin shares some of the work he is doing to cover Julian Assange’s case.

Later in the show, they talk about the ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to force regime change in Venezuela, as well as the right-wing attacks backed by law enforcement against the Venezuela embassy in Washington, D.C.

This was a reward show for patrons who helped “Unauthorized Disclosure” reach a 200-patron milestone a few months ago. Rania and Kevin had Abby and Robbie record a segment entirely for patrons, where they talked about the threat of censorship and other media issues.

Thanks again to all of our wonderful patrons who help make our show a continued success, and thanks to Abby and Robbie for helping us make this week’s episode possible. We plan to join forces on a more regular basis.