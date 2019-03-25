Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Creator Made An Animal’ By Snotty Nose Rez Kids (Featuring Boslen)

The following was originally published at Ongoing History Of Protest Songs.

Snotty Nose Rez Kids are a Canadian indigenous hip-hop duo made up of Darren “Young D” Metz and Quinton “Yung Trybez” Nyce, both Haisla Nation. They previously released two albums of politically charged music that included several songs that spoke to the issue of indigenous rights.

The duo released the hard-hitting single “Warriors,” which protested the Trans Mountain Pipeline and appeared on the benefit album, “Tiny House Warriors Vol. 1,” and they recently released “Creator Made An Animal” the first single off their anticipated third album, “Trapline,” which is due out May 10, 2019.

The song features contributions from fellow British Columbian, Canadian rapper Boslen.

“’Creator Made An Animal’ is our way of paying homage to the place that we call home as our

spirits awaken, and our people rise up,” the duo declared in a press release. “It carries an aggressive and assertive energy that imitates the way society portrays Indigenous people and People of Color across Turtle Island.”

“Our ancestors were stereotyped as savages, and we are often regarded as the pissed-off generation,

who haven’t gotten over what colonization has done to our lands and our people. Through stylish delivery, we proclaim ourselves as the Father 7th Generation and let the world know that we aren’t changing for anyone. The future is ours.”

“We are powerful as human beings, and it’s integral that we respect the knowledge that was passed down from our ancestors. Many of us also carry their pain, but every single one of us carries their power,” they added. “Embrace that power, stay true to that power and yourself!”

Snotty Nose Rez Kids specialize in socially conscious tunes of empowerment. Their music helps give a

voice to the marginalized, who are now emboldened to take a stand against generations of

systemic oppression.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7on7uixEjw

