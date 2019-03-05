AnnouncementsDissenter FeaturedLatest NewsThe Dissenter

Here Comes Another Round Of Excellent Freelance Reporting At Shadowproof

05 Mar 2019 Brian Sonenstein
0 1 0
Photo by Samuel Zeller on Unsplash
Photo by Samuel Zeller on Unsplash

Shadowproof will soon publish another exciting round of freelance reporting, but we need your help to pay our writers a decent wage for their work.

Can you donate $20 so we can pay writers to contribute to Shadowproof?

We’ve been busy curating important reporting for you at Shadowproof over the last few months. Kevin and I have covered Venezuela and California prisons respectively. We also recently published:

—On-the-ground movement reporting from Aaron Cynic on the issues activists care most about in the Chicago mayoral race;

—A report from Tom Secker, featuring documents showing the U.S. Army gave massive support to the “Long Road Home” miniseries on National Geographic, possibly committing fraud;

—Health care policy analysis from Jon Walker, explaining how our definition of the “cheapest” health care reform plan impacts policy;

—A report from Michael Sainato on how the President Donald Trump’s administration bullied Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos into accepting refugees facing deportation.

Your donations went directly to these writers to compensate them for their work. Anything leftover paid for Shadowproof’s server bills, email, and other costs.

We run a low-budget operation, but we need your help to replenish our funds to pay for another batch of independent reporting. Can you help?

Please donate $20 or more to fund freelance reporting at Shadowproof.

By the way, if you join as a Shadowproof member, you can contribute to our long-term stability (and cease receiving these annoying fundraising emails) for just a few dollars a month.

$5/month gets you a Shadowproof tote bag and access to our members-only chatroom.

$9/month gets you all of the above AND access to our weekly member newsletter.

If that’s too much of a commitment, you can give $3/month and we’ll appreciate your support no less! And a one-time donation is always helpful.

Thank you so much for reading, sharing, and supporting our work. We could not do this without readers like you.

Tags:
Destiny Harris, activist with No Cop Academy in Chicago. Photo via Bernie Sanders campaign livestream.
Previous post

Bernie In Chicago: From Civil Rights Era Activism To Present-Day Struggles Against Racism

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Brian Sonenstein

Brian Sonenstein

Publishing Editor at Shadowproof and columnist at Prison Protest.

You Might Also Like

Closing Out The Year With More Critical Reporting From Journalists We Like To Support

November 1, 2018
0
Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr

The Importance Of Keeping Shadowproof Afloat

April 17, 2018
0
Protestors demand Medicare for all in Bakersfield, California. Photo by ufcw770 on Flickr.

Medicare For All Must Be Part Of Health Care Reform Conversation

March 31, 2017
0

A Manifesto Of Principles For Covering The 2016 Election

March 1, 2016
0