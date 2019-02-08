Following Hunger Strike, Corcoran Prisoners Say Negotiations With Warden Have Fallen Apart

Hundreds of California prisoners, who led a hunger strike against an oppressive and months-long lockdown, suspended their protest following negotiations with the warden and the fulfillment of two of their six demands.

But advocates for the incarcerated say negotiations may now be falling apart, and the hunger strikers are contemplating their next move.

Over 250 people incarcerated in the “3C Unit” at the state prison in Corcoran, California, joined the hunger strike after living under lockdown conditions since September 2018.

The hunger strike officially lasted from January 9 to 28, although prisoners began refusing meals days earlier. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) only recognizes a hunger strike after nine consecutive meals are missed.

Prisoners released a list of six demands, which included an end to the lockdown and for the reinstatement of visitation. They demanded to be able to enroll in educational and rehabilitation programs. They also demanded commissary access, the ability to receive packages, their mandated 10 hours of outdoor recreation each week, and finally, to be treated fairly.

“We will continue this hunger strike until our voices are heard,” prisoners declared at the bottom of the demand letter.

Advocates with the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee (IWOC), which supports the hunger strikers, say three of the protesters were taken to the infirmary “due to chest pain and shortness of breath.”

Prison staff also allegedly placed “sand pipes,” or long sandbags, along the bottom of cell doors on the unit to prevent prisoners from communicating via passing notes and sharing food supplements from the commissary in the midst of the hunger strike.

Following the hunger strike, the warden allegedly agreed to restore access to the canteen and prisoners from 3C Unit would once again receive packages. A new recreation schedule was said to be under negotiation.

But prisoners claimed the canteen continued to provide only hygiene products. They were supposed to meet with Warden Ken Clark on February 5 to continue negotiations, but the warden allegedly delayed the meetings before telling them they would still be forced to share the yard with their rivals.

Prisoners on the 3C unit are supposed to get 10 hours of yard time each week, but advocates say they have only been allowed approximately one-to-three hours per week on the yard. “This is if the yard isn’t effectively shut down all the time due to the setup fights and jumpings,” added Brooke Terpstra, an IWOC representative.

***

The indefinite lockdown began at the end of September, when three prisoners were attacked and sent to the infirmary for their injuries. Prisoners say the violence stemmed from corrections officials releasing members of rival groups for recreation together to deliberately stoke violence.

Since at least 1996, corrections officers at Corcoran have arranged for violent encounters between prisoners for their own amusement and financial gain and to indirectly impose their authority.



Eight officers were charged with arranging the fights, known as “gladiator fights” or “dogfights,” when they first were exposed. However, the officers were acquitted in June 2000.

Advocates say these arranged encounters continue unabated at Corcoran to this day.

The violence is used as a pretext for collective repression, which incarcerated people say disrupts solidarity among prisoners as they organize against their mistreatment.

More specifically, this orchestrated violence escalates racial tensions in the prison and undermines the peace agreement between prisoner groups in California from 2012, known as the “Agreement To End Hostilities.” That agreement preceded a massive statewide prison strike that emanated from people in isolation at Pelican Bay State Prison.

The incident from September 28 that instigated the lockdown involved two groups: the Bulldogs and the Sureños. Prior to the lockdown, prisoners from these groups were exercising on the yard together when three Sureños were jumped by the Bulldogs and had to seek medical treatment for stab wounds.

“Even though [Sureños] were the targets and not the aggressors, Sureños are being locked down along with Black, Paisa, and other segments en masse in group punishment and in contradiction to CDCR [regulations] and supposed commitment to ‘Individual Threat Assessment,’” Terpstra argued.

Terpstra said all hunger strikers were Sureños housed across five units at Corcoran.

The Bulldogs are known as a “Sureño dropout gang,” and are comprised of people who were kicked out of the Sureño group. They are not signatories to the Agreement To End Hostilities and are described by advocates as “totally hostile” to it.

IWOC explained that the Bulldogs’ “power and protection within CDCR lies solely with their collaboration with being a free agent and spoiler of prisoner solidarity.”

“They put in work to destabilize yards with violence and sabotaging agreements between other prisoner formations,” Terpstra added, “often directly at the behest and instruction of guards, in exchange for privileges, dope, movement, etc.”

Prison officials have let Bulldogs out onto the yard at 3C Unit with Sureños, even though they are supposed to have recreation separately as mandated under the “programming status report.” When they begin to attack one another, the yard is closed and cleared.

These violent incidents are used as the basis for “modified programs,” which is CDCR jargon for a lockdown, restricting prisoner movements, services, and privileges.

***

Prisoner family members are organizing a protest outside the gates of Corcoran on February 9 and 10 during what would normally be visitation hours.

They have circulated a petition calling for an end to the lockdown. They’ve engaged in a call-in campaign (known as a “phonezap”) in response to the hunger strike, leaving messages with Corcoran and CDCR officials to echo prisoners’ demands. They also called Internal Affairs to report alleged orchestrated violence by senior prison officials.

Numerous comments have been left by people who said they were family members of incarcerated individuals at Corcoran. They expressed their anger, and some even called for the warden to be removed.

Following the call-in campaign, the warden allegedly ordered CO’s to place members of the Men’s Advisory Council, who represent Sureños and other groups, in solitary confinement. This council is comprised of prisoners from each unit who are elected by their peers to “meet and deal with group conflicts and issues with the prison.”

Representatives of the Bulldogs were not isolated, advocates claimed.

“Not only is [the prison administration] protecting their Bulldog partners, they are short-circuiting the different groups’ ability to negotiate agreements and address the administration through channels, and attacking the leadership of a nonviolent protest,” Terpstra concluded.

CDCR did not respond to a request for comment. Incarcerated people and their families were contacted. We will publish any responses received in a later update.