Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions For November

26 Oct 2018 Shadowproof
Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr
Fund work opportunities for writers by donating here.

Shadowproof is seeking pitches from journalists or writers for publication in November.

Individuals are encouraged to send pitches with a 1-2 paragraph outline for their story. We also urge journalists to suggest how much they would like to be compensated and when a first draft would be ready.

We are especially interested in contributions from journalists using the Freedom Of Information Act to obtain documents for their reporting.

Email your pitches to brian@shadowproof.com and please begin the subject line with “PITCH:”

This month, Shadowproof would like to publish stories on the following subjects:

  • The drug war, opioid exposure panics, and access to health care
  • Profiling people involved in transformative justice practices, accountability, and addressing harm
  • Law enforcement use of technology to deport or detain immigrants (role of tech companies)
  • Protests or direct actions to stop fossil fuel projects
  • What is being lost as a result of climate disruption

What happens after we receive your pitch?

We’ll respond within a week after receiving your submission. If we accept your pitch, we will discuss how much you want to be paid for your proposed contribution, when you can turn in a first draft, and when we plan to publish.

Please refer to our “Freelance Submissions” page for more details on submitting pitches to Shadowproof.

