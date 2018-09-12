Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions In September
Shadowproof is seeking pitches from journalists or writers for publication in September and October.
Individuals are encouraged to send pitches with a 1-2 paragraph outline for their story. We also urge journalists to suggest how much they would like to be compensated and when a first draft would be ready.
Email your pitches to brian@shadowproof.com and please begin the subject line with “PITCH:”
This month, Shadowproof would like to publish stories on the following subjects:
- Uncovering prisoner-led resistance, including work stoppages, hunger strikes, sit-ins, and boycotts in local jails and prisons
- Mutual aid efforts in the aftermath of hurricanes or other climate catastrophes
- Worker strikes—local community perspectives on latest developments in labor struggles
- Crackdowns on dissent—tracking trends by city, state, and federal governments to stifle protest through technology or new laws
- Direct actions and protests against pipelines, as well as cases where organizers are invoking “necessity defense” to defend their participation
What happens after we receive your pitch?
We’ll respond within a week after receiving your submission. If we accept your pitch, we will discuss how much you want to be paid for your proposed contribution, when you can turn in a first draft, and when we plan to publish.
Please refer to our “Freelance Submissions” page for more details on submitting pitches to Shadowproof.