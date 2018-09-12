Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions In September

Shadowproof is seeking pitches from journalists or writers for publication in September and October.

Individuals are encouraged to send pitches with a 1-2 paragraph outline for their story. We also urge journalists to suggest how much they would like to be compensated and when a first draft would be ready.

Email your pitches to brian@shadowproof.com and please begin the subject line with “PITCH:”

This month, Shadowproof would like to publish stories on the following subjects:

Uncovering prisoner-led resistance, including work stoppages, hunger strikes, sit-ins, and boycotts in local jails and prisons

Mutual aid efforts in the aftermath of hurricanes or other climate catastrophes

Worker strikes—local community perspectives on latest developments in labor struggles

Crackdowns on dissent—tracking trends by city, state, and federal governments to stifle protest through technology or new laws

Direct actions and protests against pipelines, as well as cases where organizers are invoking “necessity defense” to defend their participation

What happens after we receive your pitch?

We’ll respond within a week after receiving your submission. If we accept your pitch, we will discuss how much you want to be paid for your proposed contribution, when you can turn in a first draft, and when we plan to publish.

Please refer to our “Freelance Submissions” page for more details on submitting pitches to Shadowproof.