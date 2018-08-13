Unauthorized Disclosure—Episode 26: Israel, Saudi Arabia, Assassination Attempt Against Maduro

If you would like to support the show and help keep us going strong, please become a subscriber on our Patreon page

Hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola discuss the latest bloodshed caused by Israeli military forces and the Saudi Arabia-led coalition backed by the United States, which continues to wage war on Yemen. They wonder if there’s some kind of competition.

The episode highlights the assassination attempt against Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, as well as the media coverage of the attempt.

Later in the show, the hosts talk about Alex Jones and the several platforms that banned him and the recent round of primaries, which much of the media treated as a signal that socialism was rejected by voters.

In the final minutes, Rania and Kevin review the August 5th episode of Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who Is America?”.

Khalek describes how Israeli military forces have shot at Palestinian protests since March. Forces escalated their attacks sharply by launching strikes last week that killed a mother, who was pregnant.

“What was so infuriating is that there was a BBC headline that described what happened, which is that Israel killed a pregnant mother and her child in an airstrike, and the Israeli Foreign Ministry was bragging online that due to a complaint that they sent to the BBC about the wording the BBC then amended their headline to basically emphasize that Israel killed this mother and her baby but it was in response to rockets fired at Israel,” Khalek adds.

Around the same time frame, Saudi Arabia attacked a bus full of children in Yemen, killing 29 children. “The images coming out were just absolutely horrifying.”

What Saudi Arabia is doing—the killing of children—would not be possible without the full support of United States military forces.

The Associated Press reported the U.S.-backed coalition in Yemen has cut deals with al Qaida fighters. While the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and others wage a war that is causing a cholera epidemic and increasing the spread of famine, al Qaida is strengthened by the chaos caused by brutal attacks.

On the assassination attempt against Venezuela President Maduro, Gosztola talks about how U.S. media outlets like the Washington Post promoted the right-wing response to violence that was likely carried out by individuals aligned with their operations to oppose Maduro. The Post promoted this idea that a crackdown against dissent would spread as the government arrested suspects.

“I want you to imagine being in the United States and President Trump or President Barack Obama is up on like a podium and drones fly in and explode around him and other people,” Gosztola suggests.

He argues no media pundits at CNN, MSNBC, or Fox News would care about civil liberties as police ran around trying to find people they think were behind the attacks.

