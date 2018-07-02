AnnouncementsDissenter FeaturedLatest NewsThe Dissenter

Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions In July

02 Jul 2018 Shadowproof
Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr
Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr

Shadowproof is seeking pitches from journalists or writers for publication in July.

Individuals are encouraged to send pitches with a 1-2 paragraph outline for their story. We also urge journalists to suggest how much they would like to be compensated and when a first draft would be ready.

Email your pitches to brian@shadowproof.com and please begin the subject line with “PITCH:”

This month, Shadowproof would like to publish stories on the following subjects:

  • Migrant human rights organizing (i.e., ICE protest encampments, family reunification / anti-detention / anti-deportation actions, etc.)
  • Problems with access to clean drinking water, especially during excessive heat advisories throughout U.S.
  • U.S. role in recent social unrest in Nicaragua and other Central American countries
  • Community organizing and local reforms/practices in response to opioid addiction and other forms of substance abuse
  • Veterans health care and the push for privatization

What happens after we receive your pitch?

We’ll respond within a week after receiving your submission. If we accept your pitch, we will discuss how much you want to be paid for your proposed contribution, when you can turn in a first draft, and when we plan to publish.

Please refer to our “Freelance Submissions” page for more details on submitting pitches to Shadowproof.

Fund work opportunities for writers by donating here.

